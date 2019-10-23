IDF Confirms Drone Falls in Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM -

The IDF in a statement Wednesday confirmed a Lebanese report that an Israeli drone had fallen inside Lebanon. The IDF statement said that the drone “had been engaged in routine defense operations next to the Lebanese border.” The statement did not attribute a cause to the felling of the drone, but Lebanese reports said that it was shot down by an individual who observed it flying over the border.

IDF soldiers overnight Tuesday seized a large amount of cash that was to be used to fund terror attacks. Tens of thousands of shekels were seized in a home in the Arab village of Silwad, near Yerushalayim. In a statement, the IDF said that the funds were to be used to carry out terror attacks. An investigation is underway to determine where the money came from.

Overnight Tuesday, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.