Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10:29 pm |

Harav Yaakov Busel, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Rabbeinu Yaakov Yosef of Edison, NJ, is in need of rachmei Shamayim. Tehillim should be said for Yaakov ben Feiga, besoch she’or cholei Yisrael.