Hagaon Harav Nissim Karelitz, Zt”l

BNEI BRAK -

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 7:30 pm |

Harav Nissim Karelitz, zt”l. (Yaakov Naumi/Flash90)

On Monday night, Motzoei Simchas Torah in Israel, the Torah world was plunged into mourning upon hearing that Harav Nissim Karelitz, zt”l, had passed away. The Rav was 93 and had been suffering from a prolonged illness. Rav Karelitz was the Rosh Kollel of Kollel Chazon Ish and the Rav of the Ramat Aharon neighborhood of Bnei Brak, as well as serving as an Av Beis Din in the city for more than 50 years.

Rav Karelitz was known for his greatness in Torah, his modesty and his remarkable histapkus b’muat. He constantly fled from honor, but at the same time, firmly upheld principles of truth and peace in his beis din, and did not shy away from making clear decisions.

Rav Shmaryahu Yosef Nissim was born on 18 Av 5686/1926 in Kosava, Belarus, to Harav Nachum Meir Karelitz, zt”l, one of the eminent talmidim of Kelm and Slabodka. He also was a talmid of the Chofetz Chaim in Radin, and was very close to Harav Chaim Ozer Grodzensky.

Rav Meir was the brother-in-law of the Chazon Ish, zy”a. In Lithuania, he served as Rav of Maišiagala, near Vilna.

After his birth, Rav Karelitz was in great danger, and miraculously, he survived. Therefore, it was instructed that he be named Nissim, for the great miracle that occurred – despite the name being uncommon in the Ashkenazi community. Hence at his bris, he was called Shmaryahu Yosef, for his grandfather, Rav Shmaryahu Yosef Karelitz, the Rav of Kosava and father of the Chazon Ish, and Nissim for the miracle that occurred.

When the boy was about 10 years old, his father saw that children were being forced to study in Polish schools and decided to move to Eretz Yisrael. The family settled in Bnei Brak, where they were reunited with the Chazon Ish, who had come about two years earlier.

Thousands attend the levayah of Harav Nissim Karelitz in Bnei Brak. (Flash90)

Young Nissim began attending Yeshivas Tiferes Tzion, where one of his Rebbeim was Harav Michel Yehudah Lefkowitz, zt”l. He quickly rose to become one of the outstanding students in the yeshivah, acquiring Torah and yiras Shamayim while displaying sterling middos.

He became very close to his uncle, the Chazon Ish, and came to him frequently for advice. He also slept in the Chazon Ish’s home for a long period of time, and learned with the sage frequently.

In time, he began studying in Yeshivas Lomza. Under the advice of the Chazon Ish, when the new Ponevez Yeshivah opened, he began to attend the shiurim.

When he became of age, the Chazon Ish advised the shidduch with Rebbetzin Leah, a”h, the daughter of Harav Tzvi Hirsh Hakohen Kopshitz, zt”l. She was the great-granddaughter of Harav Yosef Chaim Sonnenfeld, zt”l, the Rav of Yerushalayim. They married in 5711/1951 and the Rebbetzin was a devoted helpmate until her passing in 5775/2015.

After his marriage, Rav Nissim continued learning in Kollel Ponevez. After the passing of his father, his uncle, the Steipler Gaon, zt”l, appointed him to serve as head of Kollel Chazon Ish in his father’s place. Subsequently, he began to serve as Rav of the Ramat Aharon neighborhood.

In addition to his harbatzas Torah in yeshivos and kollelim, Rav Nissim was one of the renowned morei horaah. In 5728/1968, he established a beis din in Bnei Brak, in his home. The beis din has several panels of Dayanim and addresses matters in many areas of halachah, including monetary matters, divorces, conversions and kashrus – namely the Otzar Beis Din during Shemittah, which particularly was known for its wine and grape juice.

Rav Nissim fell ill about six years ago, but recently, his condition worsened. On Erev Yom Kippur he was hospitalized, and on Simchas Torah, his condition took a drastic turn for the worse. On Motzoei Yom Tov in Eretz Yisrael, he passed away, surrounded by family and talmidim.

The levayah took place in Bnei Brak on Tuesday. A fuller tribute will appear in the weekly issue.

Yehi zichro baruch.