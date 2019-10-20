Community

Hoshana Rabbah in the Belzer Beis Medrash

Thousands daven Hoshanos at the Belzer beis medrash on Hoshanah Rabbah. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)