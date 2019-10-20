BD’E ; Yosef Goldman z’l

Brooklyn -

Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm |

A child visiting from Eretz Yisroel was niftar after a boat overturned on the Hudson River north of New York City.

8-year-old Yosef Goldman z’l was with six other children and his father driving the motorboat on a Chol Hamoed trip. On Erev Shabbos early afternoon, the boat flipped in choppy waters off Haverstraw, about 30 miles north of New York City. Four boys and two girls — all under 12 — managed to cling on to the floating vessel with the man, but Yosef was missing. Divers found him below the overturned boat. He was declared dead at a hospital.

Yosef was a grandson of the Zhviller Rebbe and great grandson of the Skverer Rebbe Shlita of New Square .

The levayeh was Friday late afternoon with kevurah in New Square.

Yehi zichro boruch