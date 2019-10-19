Report: Israel to Attend Bahrain Security Meeting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 7:54 pm |

Israeli officials are set to travel to Bahrain on Sunday to attend a maritime security conference focusing on countering Iranian aggression in the Gulf, according to a report on Channel 13.

Western diplomats reportedly told the broadcaster that the security conference will work on measures to protect maritime freedom in the region from “Iranian threats.”

Issues at the summit also include preventing the smuggling of advanced weapons and civil aviation protection, according to the report.

The meeting is being described as a continuation of the Warsaw security summit held earlier this year, which mostly addressed Middle East regional stability. That conference was also attended by an Israeli delegations and security officials from Gulf states.

Officials told Channel 13 that the security conference is an initiative pushed by the Trump administration, with representatives from dozens of countries set to attend.

The Foreign Ministry did not deny the details when Channel 13 asked for comment, saying that Israel is participating in the post-Warsaw process.