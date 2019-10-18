Community

Simchas Beis Hashoevah in Yeshivas Gaon Yaakov in Bnei Brak

Harav Ze’ev Berlin, Rosh Yeshivas Gaon Yaakov, leads the dancing at the Simchas Beis Hashoevah in the yeshivah. (Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)