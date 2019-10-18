Community

Simchas Beis Hasho’evah Across the United States

Simchas beis hasho’evah at Congregation Zera Avraham in Denver, with Rabbi Tzvi Steinberg, Mara d’Asra, seen in center.
Simchas beis hasho’evah of Yeshiva Shaarei Tzion of Piscataway, N.J. at Agudath Israel of Edison/Highland Park, N.J. Rabbi Shragi Herskowitz, Menahel, is singing. (Elie Feuerwerker)
Simchas beis hasho’evah at Kehillas Kol Torah in Baltimore.
Yeshivas Chol Hamoed at Agudath Israel of Park Heights in Baltimore; Rabbi Nosson Adlin drawing the daily raffles and giving out prizes.
Simchas beis hasho’evah at Congregation Bais Yisroel in Minneapolis.
Simchas beis hasho’evah at Boston Kollel.

