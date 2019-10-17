Terrorist Neutralized After Trying to Run Down Soldiers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:01 am |

One of the weapons caught in the overnight raids. (IDF Spokesman)

Israeli soldiers overnight Wednesday neutralized a terrorist who attempted to run them down in a vehicular terror attack. The incident occurred as soldiers were attempting to arrest security suspects in a refugee camp outside Ramallah. After the arrests were completed, the terrorist, a 20-year-old resident of the refugee camp, got into his vehicle and began driving at high speed, aiming to run down soldiers. Quick thinking soldiers drove their armored vehicle in the path of the terrorist, halting him. The terrorist then tried to get out of the vehicle, brandishing a knife. Soldiers shot and seriously injured him. He was taken to a hospital in Yerushalayim for treatment.

After the incident, Arabs rioted, throwing rocks and firebombs at soldiers, who responded with anti-riot measures. In a statement, the IDF said that “any attempts to harm soldiers will result in a swift and determined response by soldiers who work day and night to ensure the security of Israelis.”

Police overnight Wednesday discovered and dismantled weapons caches in a home in the village of Beit Awa, near Chevron. Among the weapons was a Carlo rifle and ammunition. The residents of the house were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 10 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.