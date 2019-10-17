Community

Simchas Beis Hasho’evah in Cleveland and Baltimore

At simchas beis hasho’evah at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Yeshiva of Cleveland.
Simchas beis hasho’evah at Congregation Tiferes Yisroel in Baltimore, with Rabbi Menachem Goldberger, Mara d’Asra. (Binny Margolese)
