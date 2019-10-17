Community

Simchas Beis Hashoevah at Chug Chasam Sofer-Bnei Brak

Harav Yosef Meir Altman, Rav of Chug Chasam Sofer leads a Simchas Beis Hashoevah tisch. (Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)