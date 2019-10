WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:26 am |

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File)

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, 68, a Democrat and Chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has died – CNN and other media reported early Thursday.

He was deeply involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a Republican. There was no information immediately available on the cause of death.