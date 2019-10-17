Pompeo to Travel to Israel in Bid to Reassure Netanyahu on Syrian Pullout

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:29 am |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Natacha Pisarenko/Pool via Reuters)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Israel and Lebanon after his visit to Turkey on Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Pompeo will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Yerushalayim on Friday and then travel later that day to Brussels for a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the department said in a statement.

Pence and Pompeo are going to Turkey’s capital Ankara to urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to stop his invasion of Syria.