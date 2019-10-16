Community

Simchas Beis Hashoevah in Zutchka

The Zutchka Rebbe, shlita, plays the violin at the Simchas Beis Hashoevah at his beis medrash in Bnei Brak. (Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)