October 16, 2019
October 16, 2019
י"ז תשרי תש"פ
י"ז תשרי תש"פ
Community
Simchas Beis Hashoevah in Beis Medrash Divrei Shir in Bnei Brak
Community
Simchas Beis Hashoevah in Beis Medrash Divrei Shir in Bnei Brak
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 4:47 am
י"ז תשרי תש"פ
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 4:47 am |
י"ז תשרי תש"פ
Harav Yehudah Aryeh Dunner, Rav of Beis Medrash Divrei Shir in Bnei Brak, greets Hagaon Harav Baruch Dov Povarsky, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevez upon his arrival to the Simchas Beis Hashoevah.
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
(Shuki Lehrer)
