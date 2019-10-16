Community

Simchas Beis Hashoevah in Beis Medrash Divrei Shir in Bnei Brak

Harav Yehudah Aryeh Dunner, Rav of Beis Medrash Divrei Shir in Bnei Brak, greets Hagaon Harav Baruch Dov Povarsky, shlita, Rosh Yeshivas Ponevez upon his arrival to the Simchas Beis Hashoevah. (Shuki Lehrer)
