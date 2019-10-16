Katz: Liberman ‘Out for Revenge’ Against Netanyahu

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 4:25 am |

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

Wednesday marks three weeks since Binyamin Netanyahu was asked by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government, and he has another eight days to go before that mandate expires – and the prospects for a government, unity or otherwise, are as poor as ever. To blame for the deadlock between right and left, more than anyone else, is Avigdor Liberman, according to Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz. Speaking in an interview on Channel 12, Katz said that while the political establishment was “always concerned about what Liberman wants, I think it’s more important that we consider what he has done and is doing.”

It was Liberman’s desire to force the Likud to break up that led to new elections, Katz said. “After the April election Liberman was jealous” of Netanyahu’s popularity and his poor showing, “and seeking revenger personally and against the Likud he set this political trap, to break up the Likud.”

Part of Liberman’s motive was getting back at the Likud for failing to give him the respect he feels he deserves. “This is the man who never stopped knocking on the doors of the Likud in recent years, trying to join,” said Katz. But like in the story of Shlomo Hamelech, Katz said, “when he couldn’t get what he wanted, he decided to destroy it by trying to cut it in half. “Now he wants a unity government without the Likud’s partners, and supports Blue and White’s demand that Netanyahu not be Prime Minister.”