Fire in Mesivta in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, During Shacharis; Sifrei Torah Saved

A fire broke out in the main Mesivta in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, during Shacharis on Tuesday morning. The beis medrash was filled with smoke. Baruch Hashem, the sifrei Torah were rescued. The Rebbe continued the tefillos in the Sukkah.
Fire brigade outside the Mesivta.
The Rebbe leads Hallel in the Sukkah.
Inside the Sukkah.
B’chasdei Shamayim, no damage was caused.

 