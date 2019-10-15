Want up-to-the-
October 15, 2019
י"ז תשרי תש"פ
Community
Fire in Mesivta in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, During Shacharis; Sifrei Torah Saved
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 8:13 pm |
ט"ז תשרי תש"פ
A fire broke out in the main Mesivta in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, during Shacharis on Tuesday morning. The beis medrash was filled with smoke. Baruch Hashem, the sifrei Torah were rescued. The Rebbe continued the tefillos in the Sukkah.
Fire brigade outside the Mesivta.
The Rebbe leads Hallel in the Sukkah.
Inside the Sukkah.
B’chasdei Shamayim, no damage was caused.
