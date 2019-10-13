Jewish Man Hit in Unprovoked Attack in Crown Heights

(CrownHeights.info) -

A Jewish man was assaulted in Crown Heights this past Shabbos afternoon, in yet another hate crime in the neighborhood.

On Shabbos afternoon, at approximately 12:30 p.m., as the man was walking on Crown Heights’s New York Ave. through the crosswalk on Union Street, a male riding his bike crossed in front of him. As the man drove by, he slapped the Jewish man in the face and screamed expletives at him.

The Jewish man immediately made his way into the 71st precinct on New York Ave. and Empire Blvd. and reported the incident.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a hate crime, and Hate Crime Task Force has been notified.