BROOKLYN (BOROPARK24) -

Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:19 pm |

Two Jewish men were the victims of a Boro Park hate crime, Friday night.

Shomrim say the incident at around 10:00PM happened at 19 Avenue and 51 Street, when a car drove past and threw eggs at the victims.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Residents state that a vehicle reportedly threw eggs at other Jews in the past few days. No report was ever made to the NYPD.