Jewish Child Attacked by Homeless Man on Queens Street

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:21 pm |

A 6-year-old Jewish child has been hospitalized with a head injury after being attacked by a homeless man on a street in Queens.

It happened at Metropolitan avenue and Lefferts Blvd. in the Kew Gardens neighborhood at 4:48 p.m. Thursday.

The boy’s grandfather, Rabbi Naftali Portnoy, told media outlets that the boy was sitting in his driveway when the man just walked over, picked him up and slammed him to the ground.

According to The New York Post, the grandfather called 911 and followed the assailant; when he was caught, he told police he is bi-polar.

The child was hospitalized with a head injury but it is not life-threatening.

The man, Laurance Gendreau, 35, was arrested and charged with assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child and harassment. Portnoy said he had never seen the man, but that neighbors said he frequently walked on that street.