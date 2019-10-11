Carpool Lanes Coming to Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, October 11, 2019 at 4:58 am |

A view of the Har Hotzvim Industrial Park area in Yerushalayim. (Kobi Gideon / FLASH90)

After the institution of carpool lanes on Road 2 last week, it’s the turn of Yerushalayim to have one as well. That carpool lane will be implemented in the coming months on Golda Meir Boulevard in the northern part of the city.

The carpool lane will extend for about three kilometers, the northern entrance to Ramot, from Mintz Street and along Golda Meir Boulevard past the entrance to the Har Hotzvim industrial zone. The carpool lanes – one in each direction – will be open to vehicles with at least three occupants.

The objective of the program is to encourage the use of public transportation in the city, thus reducing the amount of traffic on the road. As part of the program, the traffic light system on the road will be upgraded, in order to ensure a better flow of traffic. In addition, a large free parking area will be set up outside of Har Hotzvim, so drivers can park their cars and take public transportation into the city.

Officials said the project would cost NIS 16 million. Work will begin in the coming days, and will likely be finished within three months, they said.