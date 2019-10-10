Terrorist Who Stabbed Woman Near Modiin Indicted

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Security and medical responders at the scene of the stabbing attack. (MDA)

Prosecutors on Thursday filed an indictment against a 15-year-old terrorist who stabbed a woman outside Modiin in September. The incident occurred near the ​​Maccabim Junction on Route 443. The victim was a 22-year-old woman, with moderate wounds, who taken to the Tel Hashomer Hospital with stab wounds to her upper body.

The terrorist, a resident of a Palestinian Authority-controlled village, is being charged with a series of security crimes, including committing an act of terror, illegal possession of a weapon, and illegal entry into Israel. The indictment was filed in a Lod court, where prosecutors asked that the suspect be held until the end of proceedings against him.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested eight wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.