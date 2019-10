Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12:38 pm |

A tragedy occurred in Baltimore on Motzoei Yom Kippur, as Mrs. Debra Friedman, wife of Rabbi Yitzchok Friedman, mashgiach for the OU, was hit by a car on Chelwood Road.

Baruch Dayan ha’emes.

The levayeh will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sol Levinson’s. Kevura will follow at Agudath Israel Cemetery – Rosedale.

Shivah will be observed at 6614 Chelwood Road.

Yehi zichra baruch.