Saar: We Need to Ban Driving on Yom Kippur

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7:45 pm |

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar. (Flash90)

Yom Kippur passed quietly for the most part in Israel, baruch Hashem, with no security incidents reported. In two separate incidents, two children, 8 and 10 years of age, were killed when they were riding bicycles on streets and highways. In one incident in Tel Aviv, an 8 year old was killed by a vehicle, and a 10 year old was killed when riding his bike on Road 443 near Ben Shemen after being hit by a motorcycle.

In response to the accidents, Likud MK Gideon Saar said Wednesday night that he would sponsor legislation that would make driving on Yom Kippur illegal. Saar, a Tel Aviv resident, said he heard about the tragedy in the city on his way to Ne’ilah late Wednesday afternoon. “I passed the site of the accident where a 20 year old driver struck and killed an 8 year old boy,” he wrote in a social media post after the end of Yom Kippur. “It’s shocking how drivers take advantage of the fact that driving on Yom Kippur is not illegal, and they drive in the city and endanger children. I intend to legislate rules that will make it illegal to drive in urban areas on Yom Kippur, unless it is an emergency.”

As they do every year, Magen David Adom volunteers treated many people who were in need of medical attention throughout the day. A total of 2,491 people were treated, with 1,852 sent to hospitals for further treatment.

Ichud Hatzalah treated about 3,000 people mostly for medical issues related to fasting. According to Eli Pollak, head of Ichud Hatzalah, “those treated suffered mostly from loss of fluids, fainting, birth and pregnancy-related isues, and several other reasons. Personnel were already stationed in many shuls, and had emergency equipment on hand, so treating those in need was more efficient.”

A closure that went into effect Monday night was lifted at midnight Wednesday, but will be reimposed on Motzoei Shabbos, in preparation for Sukkos.

IDF soldiers on Monday night arrested an Arab who was carrying an M16 rifle and ammunition. The terrorist was apparently on his way to carry out a terror attack. Soldiers arrested him and were questioning him. Police overnight Monday discovered and dismantled weapons caches in homes in Chevron and the Arab village of Azzun, in Shomron. Among the weapons was an M16 rifle and ammunition. The residents of the house were arrested and questioned on the source of the weapons.

In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.