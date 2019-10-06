Urgent Tefillos Requested as Harav Nissim Karelitz in Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 4:01 am |

Klal Yisrael is requested to daven and beseech rachamei Shamayim for the refuah sheleimah of noted Posek Hagaon Harav Nissim Karelitz, shlita, who has been hospitalized in Maayanei Hayeshuah Hospital since last week. The hospital released a message Sunday morning that the Rav’s condition has taken a turn for the worse.

Harav Karelitz has been hospitalized numerous times over the last year.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shmaryahu Yosef Nissim ben Basyah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.