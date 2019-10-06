Morning Arraignment Expected in NY Homeless Attack

NEW YORK (AP) -

Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 6:08 am |

Police investigate at the scene of the killing of homeless men in Manhattan, Oct. 5. (Reuters/Lloyd Mitchell)

The suspect in the New York City attacks that killed four sleeping homeless men and left another critically injured has been taken to a hospital for evidence collection.

Twenty-four-year-old Randy Rodriguez Santos was escorted out of a Manhattan precinct house late Saturday by two uniformed police officers who put him in an unmarked car.

Detectives at the scene told journalists Santos was being taken to a hospital to gather DNA evidence.

Police say an attacker using a metal bar attacked five homeless men in Chinatown early Saturday. Santos was arrested that morning.

An arraignment is expected Sunday morning. It isn’t yet clear whether Santos has a lawyer to speak for him.