North Korea Says Talks Broke Down; U.S. Disagrees

North Korea’s chief negotiator says discussions with the U.S. on Pyongyang’s nuclear program have broken down, but Washington says the two sides had “good discussions” that it intends to build on in two weeks.

“The negotiations have not fulfilled our expectation and finally broke off,” the North’s chief nuclear negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, told reporters through an interpreter outside the country’s embassy in Stockholm.

The North Korean delegation arrived in Stockholm on Thursday for the working-level denuclearization talks.

Diplomatic ties between the U.S. and North Korea have been static since the February breakdown of a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

But State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said the North’s comments “do not reflect the content or the spirit” of the “good discussions” that took place.

North Korea said on Wednesday it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile. The launch was the most provocative by North Korea since it resumed dialogue with the United States in 2018. U.N. Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology.