10-Year-Old Bicyclist Fatally Struck in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP/Hamodia) -

Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:19 pm |

Police say a 10-year-old boy riding a bicycle has been struck and killed by an SUV driver in Brooklyn.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday near Seton Place and Foster Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood.

Police say 29-year-old Victor Mejia, of Brooklyn, was attempting to make a left turn when he plowed into the boy who was in the crosswalk.

The boy, identified as Dalerjon Shahobiddinov, of Brooklyn, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the NY Daily News, Shahobiddinov is the 22nd bicyclist killed on New York City streets this year, which is more than double the number of cyclists killed all last year.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and later arrested on charges of motor vehicle failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to exercise due care and a motor vehicle license violation. Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.