Tens of Thousands of Koishiklach Transferred to Israel From … Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:14 am |

Thousands of Gaza-originated koishiklach. (COGAT)

On Thursday, 13 pallets, containing tens of thousands of koishiklach, to use to bind the lulav, hadassim and aravos together, were transferred from Gaza to Israel via the Kerem Shalom crossing. This was in coordination with the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration.

The administration’s Agriculture Coordinator Uri Medar said: “This is a wonderful example of the steps we take throughout the year. These are positive measures for agriculture and helps markets on both sides, Israeli and Palestinian.”