MANCHESTER, U.K. -

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 1:56 pm |

Dayan Chaim Heimlich leading the Tehillim. (Lawrence Purcell)

Over 1000 boys, Rabbanim and mechanchim gathered together in Crumpsall Shul, in Manchester England on Thursday afternoon to recite Tehillim, as has become traditional during the Aseres Yemei Teshuvah.

Rabbi Shlomo Angel gave divrei hisorerus to the gathering and the Tehillim were led by Dayan Chaim Heimlich, Rosh Hadayanim of Machzikei Hadass Manchester.

Rabbi Shlomo Angel giving divrei hisorerus. (Lawrence Purcell)