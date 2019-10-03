Tefillos Requested as Harav Nissim Karelitz Hospitalized

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:52 am |

Klal Yisrael is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of noted Posek Hagaon Harav Nissim Karelitz, shlita, who was taken to Bnei Brak’s Maayanei Hayeshuah Hospital on Thursday afternoon, after feeling weak. The Rav underwent several medical tests, and following the tests it was recommended that he be hospitalized.

In recent years, Harav Nissim has become weaker and has moved in with his son in Bnei Brak. He has been hospitalized numerous times over the last year.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Harav Shmaryahu Yosef Nissim ben Basyah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.