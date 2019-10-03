Rivlin: ‘Emergency for Israeli Democracy’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 2:08 pm |

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin seen during a plenum session at the opening of the 22nd Knesset, Thursday. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

In his latest appeal for unity, President Reuven Rivlin told the opening plenum of the 22nd Knesset that the current crisis requires putting political differences aside.

“I know this — we are facing a time of crisis…an emergency for Israel’s security and for Israeli society, an emergency for Israeli democracy: all that is dear to us.

“Forming a government is not only the wish of the people. More than ever, in times like these, it is an economic and security need the likes of which we have not known for many years,” Rivlin continued.

“Along with the frustration at the political deadlock we are in, the election results are also a badge of honor for Israeli society. They are a red card from Israeli citizens to their elected officials. A red card for populism, for a political system that feeds on picking away at the differences between us and that sees all our fears, each of the other, as something to exploit,” he said.