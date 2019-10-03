Community

Reciting Selichos at the Kever of Benayahu ben Yehoyada in Tzfas

A minyan was held for Selichos at the kever of Benayahu ben Yehoyada in Tzfas, early Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)
Blowing shofar after Selichos. (David Cohen/Flash90)
(David Cohen/Flash90)