Misaskim Holds Annual Asifas Tefillah

BORO PARK -

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 3:42 pm |

The 26th annual Asifas Tehillim Ha’olami, a massive gathering for tefillah, Tehillim and hisorerus, was held on Thursday, 4 Tishrei/Oct. 3, at the Bobover beis medrash in Boro Park. Children from dozens of yeshivos representing various local communities participated, along with numerous Rabbanim, Roshei Yeshivah and Admorim. Schools worldwide participated via audio hookup.

The yearly asifah, held during Aseres Yemei Teshivah, is an opportunity for tinokos shel beis rabban to join together to daven for cholim, the needy and those experiencing adversity At this year’s asifah, participants were also particularly asked to beseech Hashem for a yeshuah in the matter of gezeiros hachinuch.

The yearly asifah, held during Aseres Yemei Teshivah, is coordinated by Misaskim, known for its heroic work in providing support and assistance with compassion and professionalism to people confronted by crisis or tragedy, R”l.

The asifah began with the recitation of six perakim of Tehillim, led by the noted Mashgiach Harav Don Segal, shlita. Minchah was led by Harav Leibush Rubin, Glogover Rav and Menahel of Spinka Yeshivah. Harav Yitzchak Isaac Tirnauer, Rav of Khal Shomrei Shabbos, led Avinu Malkeinu, which was followed by the piyut of the Yud-Gimmel Middos Harachamim led by Harav Yechezkel Roth, shlita, Karlsburger Rav. Kabbalas ol Malchus Shamayim was recited by Harav Matisyahu Salomon, shlita, Mashgiach, of Beth Medrash Govoha, who participated in the event with great mesirus nefesh, considering his delicate state of health.

This most recent asifah provided great hisorerus and inspiration to all who participated and will hopefully bring many yeshuos to Klal Yisrael.

Harav Don Segal, shlita, leading the recitation of Tehillim. (Yitzy Engel/Misaskim)

Harav Matisyahu Salomon, shlita. (Yitzy Engel/Misaskim)

Harav Yitzchak Isaac Tirnauer, shlita, leading Avinu Malkeinu. (Yitzy Engel/Misaskim)

Harav Yechezkel Roth, shlita. (Yitzy Engel/Misaskim)

Talmidim of Beis Chinuch Horav Dessler/Hebrew Academy of Cleveland participate via live audio hookup.