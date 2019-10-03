Iran Says Foiled ‘Israeli-Arab’ Plot to Assassinate Top General Qassem Soleimani

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5:17 am |

Qasem Soleimani- commander of Quds Force of Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC). (Sayyed Shahab)

Iran has foiled an “Israeli-Arab plot” to assassinate senior Revolutionary Guards general Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, the Guards’ intelligence chief said Thursday.

According to reports in Iranian media, Hossein Taeb, the head of the Intelligence Organization of the Revolutionary Guards, told the annual meeting of the Guards’ leadership that the plot has been in planning “for several years.”

Taeb said that three unnamed people have been arrested in connection to the attempted assassination.

The “assassination squad prepared between 350 and 500 kilograms of explosive material” to use against Soleimani during the month of Muharram, which began this year in early September, possibly in the Iranian city of Kerman, Taeb added.

In September, the IDF said that Shiite units led by the Quds Force attempted to fire several rockets which failed to cross over to Israel. This came just two weeks after the IDF announced that Soleimani was behind plans to carry out a drone attack on Israel from Syria.

Soleimani is one of the most prominent and influential military figures in Iran. He is involved in Iranian military activity in many countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and the Caucasus states, and is considered one of the people closest to Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

In a rare interview earlier this week, Soleimani said that Israel came very close to killing him and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah during the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Soleimani recalled that one night he and Hezbollah’s second-in-command Imad Mughniyeh went outside and were spotted by Israeli surveillance drones.

Israeli planes were “constantly” flying over the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh, a neighborhood of Beirut, with Israel “watching every movement” on the ground, said Soleimani.

That’s when the Iranian made the decision to evacuate their position and escort Nasrallah to a second building. Moments later, Soleimani recounts, Israeli forces unleashed two bombardments nearby.

“We were feeling that these two bombings were about to be followed by a third one … so we decided to get out of that building. We didn’t have a car, and there was complete silence, just the Israeli regime aircraft flying over Dahiyeh,” he recounted.

After helping Nasrallah escape from Israeli tracking systems through a series of evasive maneuvers, Soleimani claims to have returned along with Mughniyeh to the command center.

Mughniyeh was killed in Damascus, Syria, in 2008, in a car bombing widely attributed to Israel.

Soleimani added that he spent the entire duration of the war in Lebanon, reporting to Tehran on a daily basis and in constant contact with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.