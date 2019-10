BORO PARK (BoroPark24.com) -

Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5:50 pm |

Classic NYPD car in Manhattan Streets, New York City, NYPD is the largest municipal police force in the United States.

An armed robbery that took place in Boro Park on Thursday afternoon left a victim short $500.

The incident took place on Dahill Rd and 38th St, as two suspects held up a victim at gunpoint, demanding money.

The suspects reportedly took $500 in cash before making off in the direction of 16th Ave.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to catch one of the suspects and take him into custody. The investigation is ongoing.