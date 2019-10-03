Fifth Member of Gang Who Murdered Rena Shnerb, Hy”d, Arrested

YERUSHALAYIM -

Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, speaking to the media at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital. (Yonatan Sindel Flash90)

Security forces overnight Wednesday arrested a fifth member of the terrorist gang responsible for the murder of Rena Shnerb, Hy”d, at a spring near Dolev in August. The arrest was made in Ramallah, with Arab rioters throwing stones at soldiers as the arrest was carried out.

Security forces last week arrested four of the terrorists responsible for the attack at the Danny Spring outside Dolev. All five are from the Ramallah area, and all are associated with the Popular Front terror group. The terrorists killed Rena Shnerb and injured her father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, and brother, Dvir Shnerb, by planting a bomb and setting it off remotely.

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested 13 wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.