UTJ Denies Negotiating with Blue and White

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:51 pm |

United Torah Judaism Party leaders Rabbi Moshe Gafni (L) and Rabbi Yaakov Litzman. (Hadas Parush/Flash90)

The United Torah Judaism Party (UTJ) issued a flat denial of reports Wednesday to the effect that the party might bolt the right-wing bloc led by Likud to join a Blue and White coalition now that unity talks between the two largest parties appear to have failed.

“There is no change and no coalition negotiations are underway. The faction is part of the right-wing bloc headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the UTJ statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ynet reported that a Likud proposal to extend its pact with Yamina, United Torah Judaism and Shas to recommend only Netanyahu for prime minister was turned down.

Likud sought their agreement to stick together even if Benny Gantz tries and fails to form a government, during a further 21 days during which President Reuven Rivlin could tap another MK with a prospect of assembling a Knesset majority. But its partners would not commit.