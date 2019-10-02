After Seventh Budget Attempt Fails, Interior Minister Summons Teveria Mayor to Hearing

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 7:20 am |

View of the Teveria municipality building. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Teveria city council – for the seventh time – rejected the budget proposal submitted by Mayor Ron Kobi on Wednesday.

Several weeks ago, the mayor received yet another extension to try to pass the budget from the Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, and still Kobi didn’t manage to pass it.

The director general of the Interior Ministry Mordechai Cohen summoned Kobi to a hearing on Oct. 23. Cohen also advised the members of the council that their term has ended.

Meanwhile, Teveria’s religious residents were up in arms over yet another provocative act of Kobi. Over the two days of Rosh Hashanah, Kobi encouraged, and filmed, garbage disposal in the city, in a mass chillul Yom Tov.