Security Officers Arrest Arab Arms Merchant Suspects

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:03 am |

Some of the confiscated cash. (Police Spokesperson)

A joint team of Border Guard units and Israel Police arrested two Arabs who were involved in selling arms. The two were caught in the Abu Dis neighborhood of Yerushalayim, and were found to be carrying tens of thousands of shekels.

The two were arrested after officers flagged down their vehicle for suspicious behavior. A search of the vehicle yielded NIS 80,000 in cash, 2,700 euros, $3,350, as well as Jordanian dinars and checks. Evidence indicating that they were arms merchants was also discovered. Two individuals, in their 30s and 20s, were arrested.

In a statement, security officials said that such weapons were used in terror attacks as well as for criminal activity, and that security forces were determined to seize all weapons that were being held illegally by all people, in order to better protect all Israelis and residents of Palestinian Authority-controlled areas, who are also under threat by terrorists and criminals.