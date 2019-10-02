Poll Shows Right Much Less Satisfied With Election Results Than Left

YERUSHALAYIM -

Voting ballots for the Knesset elections, on September 17. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A post-election poll by the Gutman Institute for Israeli Democracy shows that a large number of Israelis are not happy with the results of the recently completed elections. The new poll released Wednesday shows that 64% of Israeli Jews would prefer that Blue and White and the Likud form a unity government with or without their satellite parties, while only 15% prefer new elections.

Arab voters, on the other hand, are largely uninterested in a unity government; only 33% said they would be in favor of one. When asked whether they would rather see Binyamin Netanyahu or Benny Gantz as prime minister, 24% said they didn’t care, and 26% said they didn’t know.

Voters on the right, along with religious voters, were least satisfied with the outcome of the elections. Only 8% of Yamina voters were satisfied with the election results, and just 11% of United Torah Judaism supporters expressed satisfaction with the results. Although Shas gained a seat over the last Knesset, only 16% of that party’s voters were satisfied with the election results. Among Likud voters, only 13% were.

On the left, voters were much more satisfied. Although their party got only five seats, significantly fewer than hoped for, 65% of Democratic Camp voters were satisfied with the election results, and although they did not win enough Knesset seats to form a government with their preferred parties, 62% of Blue and White voters were happy. Among Labor voters, the figure was 48%, and for Yisrael Beytenu voters, the figure was 54.5%.

A large majority – 74% – of Jewish voters are opposed to including Arab parties in the government, a sharp rise since the last time the organization asked the question in January 2019, when only 49% were opposed. Among Arab voters, 66% were in favor of joining a government, less than the 76% who expressed that sentiment in the January poll.