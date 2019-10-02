Netanyahu’s Pre-Indictment Hearings End First Day

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:46 pm |

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attorney, Yossi Ashkenazi, arrives at the Justice Ministry in Yerushalayim for a hearing, Wednesday. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

The first day of pre-indictment hearings for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ on three sets of corruption allegations ended after 11 hours on Wednesday night.

The prime minister’s team of ten lawyers presented his side of Case 4000, involving an illegal quid pro quo between Netanyahu and Bezeq telecom controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch.

The defense team met at the Justice Ministry with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, State Attorney Shai Nitzan, prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari and dozens of other officials and attorneys.

The hearings are scheduled to resume Thursday morning and continue for several more days.

Netanyahu has been accused of bribery, breach of trust and fraud. He has declared his innocence of any wrongdoing throughout many months of investigations, media coverage and calls for his resignation.

Earlier in the day, his lawyers expressed confidence that all charges would be dropped once they have finished making their case for the prime minister.