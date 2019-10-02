Netanyahu to Meet with Liberman as Unity Talks Fail

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1:20 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud Party leader Binyamin Netanyahu (Reuters/Amir Cohen/File)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has turned to Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman as unity government talks between his Likud party and Benny Gantz’s Blue and White were failing on Wednesday evening.

Referring to Liberman’s statement earlier in the day that he would offer a way out of the stalemate if none is found by Yom Kippur, Netanyahu said, “There’s no point in wasting the country’s time. We’ll meet, we’ll see if it’s serious or not, and then we’ll make a decision.”

A meeting between the two was set for Thursday morning at 9:30 in the prime minister’s office, the Likud said.