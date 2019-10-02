Long-Awaited Netanyahu Criminal Hearings to Begin Wednesday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:52 am |

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (L.) and then-Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit in 2014. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The long-awaited hearings before State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit on the corruption cases Binyamin Netanyahu is involved in begin Wednesday, as four meetings discussing the cases open against the prime minister take place. Two of the meetings will take place this week, and two next week. Mandelblit will decide on whether or not to recommend indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges after the hearings.

Originally, two meetings had been scheduled, but Netanyahu’s attorneys said that the time was insufficient to allow for the prime minister to present a full defense. Netanyahu had also requested that the proceedings be aired live, but that request was denied. The hearings will encompass three investigations against Netanyahu. The hearings this week will likely focus on Case 4000, considered the most serious.

The investigations against Netanyahu include Case 1000, in which Netanyahu is accused of accepting extravagant gifts from millionaire Arnon Milchin, mostly cigars and champagne; Case 2000, in which the prime minister allegedly leaned on the publishers of Yisrael Hayom to limit distribution of their free newspaper in order to benefit from better coverage in rival newspaper Yediot Acharonot; and Case 4000, also known as the Bezeq-Walla News Case, an influence-peddling probe that alleges that Netanyahu offered his good services to Israeli billionaire Shaul Elovich in return for positive coverage on the Walla news site.

Mandelblit will be deciding on whether or not indictments for bribery are appropriate based on the outcome of the hearings. According to the law, individuals accused of procedural crimes for which the potential criminal penalty is three years or more are entitled to hearings before relevant legal officials prior to indictments being issued, but the number of hearings or the exact procedure of what happens afterwards is not defined. There is no time limit for Mandelblit to issue his recommendations, but it is expected that he will do so before mid-December, when State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan is set to retire.