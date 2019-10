NEW YORK (AP) -

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2:49 pm |

Rescue crews are searching for two swimmers missing in the surf off Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Fire officials say they received a call of three people in the rough water near Beach 96th Street Tuesday afternoon.

A 15-year-old was immediately rescued by civilians. Police say two other teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are reported to be still missing.

Police divers were pulled out of the water due to rough and dangerous conditions. They’ll resume their search when conditions become safe.