Rosh Hashanah in Israel Passes Safely; 1,600 People Treated in Uman

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 7:44 pm |

An aerial view of thousands at Tikkun Haklali on Erev Rosh Hashanah in Uman. (Meir Chachmon)

Rosh Hashanah passed largely peacefully throughout Israel, b’chasdei Shamayim, with millions attending tefillos in shuls across the country that were largely full. Thousands converged on the chassidic courts and the yeshivos across the country, including many from overseas.

In Uman, Ukraine, a crowd numbering tens of thousands of Jews, from all walks of Jewish life, spent Rosh Hashanah near the kever of the Rebbe Harav Nachman of Breslov, zy”a, who had asked his Chassidim to travel to his kever for Rosh Hashanah.

United Hatzalah said that over the course of Rosh Hashanah, more than 1,600 people received emergency medical treatment by their volunteers who were stationed in and around the city to provide first aid care for the tens of thousands of people who spent Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

Head of the medical clinic Nachi Klein issued a statement at the end of the Rosh Hashanah: “The medical cases that we treated included broken bones, lacerations, contusions of various kinds and degrees, shortness of breath, and other medical issues some of which required transport to local hospitals or hospitals in Kiev. At the beginning of the chag, one person was airlifted to a hospital in Kiev as he required immediate hospitalization due to his severe condition.”

Many hachnasas orchim organizations set up places for the thousands who traveled to Uman.

The mass recital of Tikkun Haklali was held at chatzos on Erev Rosh Hashanah.