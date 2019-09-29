Russian President Sends Rosh Hashanah Greetings to Russian Jews

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 12:01 pm |

Russian President Vladimir Putin, shown here speaking at a conference of the Israeli foundation Keren Hayesod in Moscow, earlier this month. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

Greetings from the President of Russia, Mr. Vladimir Putin, to all of Russia’s Jews, arrived at the offices of Russia’s Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Berel Lazar, in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

In his letter he writes: “I congratulate you on the New Year according to the Jewish religious calendar. This ancient holiday symbolizes humankind’s aspiration to spiritual cleansing and self improvement, encouraging them to purity of thoughts and deeds. It is of utmost importance that the Jewish organizations in Russia deeply respect their ancestors’ tradition, a most valuable tradition of history and spirituality, which they pass on to the younger generation.”

He concluded, “My sincere blessings to you that this new year bring you well-being, happiness and prosperity. Signed, “Vladimir Putin.”