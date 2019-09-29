Rosh Hashanah Message from President Trump

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 12:08 pm |

President Donald Trump, speaking Friday in the East Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

As the High Holy Days commence, Melania and I wish those observing Rosh Hashanah a blessed and happy New Year.

This sacred day marks the start of a 10-day period of both celebration and reflection. Throughout the High Holy Days, those in the Jewish community engage in prayer and repentance, which culminate in the holiest day of the year in Judaism, Yom Kippur. Each day, with the blowing of the shofar, the Jewish people embark on a new spiritual journey to grow closer to Hashem and find a renewed sense of purpose in their faith.

As men, women, and children around the world partake in traditional liturgy and enjoy customary meals with loved ones, we are all reminded of the virtues we can incorporate into our lives to better us as a Nation — kindness, compassion, and love. Together, with devotion to these ideals, we can form more sincere bonds with people of all faiths to help spread peace and prosperity in the United States and abroad.

Melania and I pray that those celebrating Rosh Hashanah build a more meaningful relationship with G-d throughout the High Holy Days. May the Al-mighty bless you all.