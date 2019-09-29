Rosh Hashanah Greeting From the European Commission

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:18 am |

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Reuters/Yves Herman/File Photo)

Mrs. Katharina von Schnurbein, coordinator on combating anti-Semitism at the European Commission, released her Rosh Hashanah greetings to the Jewish community.

Shanah tovah from Brussels! As European Commission Coordinator on Combating Anti-Semitism, I am delighted to share your joy and jubilation at the occasion of Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah is a time to honestly look inwards and acknowledge where we have not fully lived up to our expectations in the past year. I wish you meaningful reflection until Yom Kippur to complete your cheshbon hanefesh. Looking back with humility gives us strength.

For almost four years now, I have had the great privilege of serving the European Union as envoy to Jewish communities. I have spoken to Jews from all walks of life, community leaders, Rabbis, students, activists, I have visited synagogues and community centers across Europe with the aim of bringing the perspectives I have gained into European policies and actions. I feel tremendously encouraged by not only hearing concerns about anti-Semitism but witnessing thriving Jewish community life. Communities that are proud of their heritage, contribution and identity. Europe’s Jewish communities are sources of strength, inspiration and diversity for society at large.

My thoughts are with the Jewish communities which had to endure painful and lethal attacks, in Pittsburgh and Poway but also here in Europe. This past year has once again seen attacks against synagogues and community centers, against Jews on the way to Shabbat prayer or students on campus from far-right, far-left and Islamists. When Jews are under attack, democracy is under attack.

In full recognition, Europe sent a strong signal, when all 28 EU countries last December declared unanimously to step up the fight against anti-Semitism.

Wishing you all a happy and sweet New Year 5780.

Shanah tovah u’metukah!

Katharina von Schnurbein

European Commission

Coordinator on combating anti-Semitism