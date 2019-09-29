Bus Driver Who Threw Woman and Her Children Off the Bus Fired

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 5:22 am |

A bus driver who essentially threw a woman and her children off his bus has been fired by the Netiv Express bus company. The incident occurred several weeks ago, according to the Rotter news site. The woman was traveling with her two children from Beitar Ilit to Meron on a Friday afternoon, when the bus stopped for a routine break at a refreshment center on Road 6. The driver told all the passengers to return within 20 minutes.

The woman and her children arrived about a minute or two after the deadline, to find the driver closing the door on them. The woman pleaded to be allowed on the bus, but was refused, even after numerous passengers criticized him for his behavior. As he began driving away, a passenger filmed the incident, but the driver then stopped the bus, grabbed the passenger’s device, and threw it out the window.

In a statement, the company said that it regretted the incident, and had compensated the woman. “After a hearing about the incident, management did not find any justification for the driver’s action, and it was decided that his employment be terminated.” With that, the company said, “it is the responsibility of passengers to ensure that they stick to the schedule of the bus and that they are on the bus on time, as drivers are not allowed to deviate from their schedules.” In this case, there would not have been any harm to the schedule if the driver had allowed the woman and her children on the bus, the company said.

According to the report, the owner of the device that was thrown out the window has not been compensated.